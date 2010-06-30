Brookhaven police report

Reports from county or village police, June 20-26

Brookhaven

A sailboat was stolen from the yard of a house on Beaver Dam Road June 22.

Calverton

A mailbox was ripped from its post June 25 at a residence on Williams Way North and then used to damage a vehicle at another residence on the same street.

A window at the New York State Assembly office on Middle Country Road was marked with graffiti June 24.

East Patchogue

The license plate from a 2007 Yamaha on Orchard Road was stolen June 22.

Holbrook

A vehicle parked on Dolphin Lane was discovered broken into June 20. An iPod, GPS unit and credit cards were stolen.

Holtsville

A man reported his wallet, containing credit cards, was stolen at the 7-Eleven store on Broadway Avenue on June 20.

Lake Ronkonkoma

A 1994 Toyota Camry, left unattended outside a 7-Eleven store on Smithtown Boulevard with the motor running, was stolen June 20.

Patchogue

The rear spoiler from a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant was reported stolen June 22 while the vehicle was parked at a location on West 2nd Street.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy, Mary Beth Foley, Daria Arnold

and Ann Smukler