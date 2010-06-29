Brookhaven Town agenda

BROOKHAVEN

Unless specified, meetings are

at 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

PLANNING BOARD

4 p.m. July 12

TOWN BOARD

5 p.m. July 20

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. July 14

PATCHOGUE VILLAGE

JUSTICE AND COURT

3 p.m. July 14, Village all,

14 Baker St.

ACTIONS

At its June 9 meeting, the zoning board:

Bellport: Granted Gary Thom

a front-yard setback variance from Post Avenue and a height variance for proposed 6-foot high fence located in the front yard along property line, northwest corner of Head of the Neck Road and Clinton Avenue, east of Post Avenue, not open.

Centereach: Granted Gregory Buscarino side-yard variances for existing above-ground swimming pool and pool deck, northwest corner of Pecorella Court and Blydenburgh Road.

Farmingville: Granted Loh Falvo a front-yard setback variance from Somers Lane for existing one-story residence addition; also, a rear-yard variance for existing outside cellar entrance exceeding 5 feet permitted encroachment (10 feet), northwest corner of Somers and Weldon lanes.

Farmingville: Granted Michael and Michele Romano a rear-yard variance for existing semi-inground swimming pool; and rear-yard and side-yard variances for existing pool deck, north side of Ridgewood Avenue, west of Blue Point Drive.

Selden: Granted Ed Tegliarino a rear-yard variance for existing one-story residence addition; also, minimum and total side-yard variances for existing carport, south side of Washington Heights Street, east of Boyle Road.

Shirley: Granted Joseph Maloney

a side-yard variance for proposed pool deck, northeast corner of Vita and Birch Hollow drives.

Sound Beach: Granted Frank Henkin a side-yard variance for existing detached shed located in side yard, south side of New York Avenue, west of Echo Avenue.

Stony Brook: Granted Josiane Sterrett minimum and total side-yard variances for existing one-story residence addition, north side of Lubber Street, west of Quaker Path.

