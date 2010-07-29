Brookhaven Town agenda

BROOKHAVEN

Unless specified, meetings are at

1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

PLANNING BOARD

4 p.m. Aug. 9

TOWN BOARD

5 p.m. Aug. 17

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Aug. 25

PATCHOGUE VILLAGE

JUSTICE AND COURT

3 p.m. Aug. 11, Village Hall,

14 Baker St.

ZONING ACTIONS

At its July 14 meeting, the board:

East Moriches: Granted Curtis Alden a front-yard setback variance for proposed roofed-over porch exceeding the 4 feet by 8 feet permitted (8 feet by 20 feet), west side of Smith Street, south of Smith Street.

Farmingville: Granted Thomas Etter permission for existing 6-foot high fence in front yard along property line and (2) existing sheds located in front yard (Route 83) to be relocated to property line, west side of Mount Logan Court, southwest of Mount Rainier Avenue.

Holtsville: Granted Kevin Noonan a front-yard setback variance from Hickory Hill Drive for proposed in-ground swimming pool, northeast corner of Forsythia Court and Hickory Hill Drive.

Miller Place: Granted Luis Dutra rear-yard and side-yard variances for existing detached shed, west side of Seifert Avenue, north of Hallock Street.

Mount Sinai: Granted Robert Sageder a rear-yard variance for proposed roofed-over patio, south side of Island Trail, west of Pondside Court.

Selden: Granted Vince Mortensen a rear-yard variance for existing one-story residence addition (enclosed porch); minimum and total side-yard variances for existing attached garage addition; also, a side-yard variance for existing detached shed located in the side yard (subject to stipulation that there be no habitable space in detached shed and same to be reflected on Certificate of Occupancy), south side of King Avenue, west of Imperial Drive.

Setauket: Granted Carol Grimm

a minimum side-yard variance for proposed two-story residence addition; also, a front-yard setback variance for existing wood landings and steps exceeding the 4 feet by

8 feet permitted (13 feet by 8 feet), southwest corner of Atlas Street and Fireside Lane.

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto