Brookhaven officials plan to spend an additional $1.4 million at the town landfill to add capacity and propose increasing a bond to address odor control.

The town board on Thursday is to vote on a pair of resolutions authorizing the expenditures. The town was cited earlier this year by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for violating odor control rules in a series of tests in December.

Town officials plan to increase the cost of a project to complete construction of a new landfill section, known as a cell, by $697,960. The increase raises the cost of the project from $25.6 million tto $26.3 million.

The town began construction of the section, known as Cell 6, about 15 years ago. Workers are building the 11th and 12th phases. When completed, the cell will have a total of 13 phases. This would be the final construction at the landfill, which is expected to close in about six years.

The town board also is to vote on a proposal to increase a bond from $28.1 million to $28.8 million. The additional $700,000 would cover increased costs for upgrades at the landfill for gas management, odor control and leachate control systems.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at Town Hall in Farmingville.

CARL MACGOWAN