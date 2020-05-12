Multiple police and fire department units were responding Tuesday afternoon to a 19-acre brush fire inside Brookhaven State Park in Ridge, state and local authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. near William Floyd Parkway and Whiskey Road, Suffolk police said.

State Parks police are on the scene, said spokesman George Gorman.

The Ridge Fire Department, which is the lead agency on the scene, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All roads around the fire scene have been reopened, authorities said.