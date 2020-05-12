TODAY'S PAPER
Brush fire reaches 19 acres in Brookhaven State Park

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Multiple police and fire department units were responding Tuesday afternoon to a 19-acre brush fire inside Brookhaven State Park in Ridge, state and local authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. near William Floyd Parkway and Whiskey Road, Suffolk police said.

State Parks police are on the scene, said spokesman  George Gorman.

The Ridge Fire Department, which is the lead agency on the scene, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All roads around the fire scene have been reopened, authorities said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

