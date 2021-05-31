It all felt new Monday as the Bethpage Air Show began at Jones Beach under mostly cloudy skies, but more importantly dry conditions. It also felt familiar.

For the first time since it started in 2004, the "Memorial Day Weekend" show — this year featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and Army Golden Knight parachutists — plus other stunt performers, actually is taking take place on Memorial Day.

It's also the long-delayed return of the popular show after cancellations, first from the pandemic and then, Saturday and Sunday, by the weather.

Selden resident Mike Neumayer, 58, waiting for the show to start with his wife of 32 years, Diane, 57, and said the day had a special significance for the couple.

"We got married on Memorial Day weekend," he said. "Time has passed but my lovely bride looks the same and the celebration continues."

The air show is now a "family affair," Mike Neumayer said. The couple were joined on the beach by their two daughters and new son-in-law.

Both Neumayers come from military families.

"My dad and uncle were both in the Air Force and coming to this, it’s a great way to show patriotism, show respect," said Mike Neumayer. His favorite part of the event? "Hands-down the Thunderbirds," he said.

At Jones Beach, couples held hands as they walked across the boardwalk, children smiled while waving small American flags, and families chatted happily as they made their way to the sand. All waited for that familiar roar — jet engines — a reminder of what Long Islanders did for fun before the coronavirus, and starting are starting to do again.