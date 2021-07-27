TODAY'S PAPER
Barney the bull update: Searchers employ the waiting game

Have you seen this bull? If so, searchers would like to know as they enter their second week of looking for the bovine after it escaped from a Moriches farm July 20. Credit: SCPD

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Now, they wait.

And wait.

Eight days into an as-yet fruitless search for a runaway bull in the Mastic-Shirley area, a motley team of rescuers has eschewed an active search in favor of simply waiting for the animal to come to them.

"The plan is, basically, we want him to come to us. We don’t want to scare him. We don’t want to push him into the road," said Frankie Floridia, of the Strong Island Animal Rescue group. He added: "We want him to be comfortable and come into the trap."

That trap is being manned by a fellow volunteer who specializes in wrangling such animals, Florida said.

The bull — estimated to be 1,500 pounds and nicknamed "Barney" — broke free from a Moriches farm July 20. Ever since, searchers have tried without success to find him, on foot and on horseback, and with helicopters, drones, and thermal cameras. They have even sent out a cow in heat and set up the trap, a horse pen loaded with grain.

The police have been involved too, but despite several reported sightings of the bull, either on the side of a road or wandering down a residential street, and other tips, he remains on the loose.

Once found, the rescuers have said, they’re hoping to bring the bull to a sanctuary.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

