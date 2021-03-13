TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Bulldog found wandering near tracks on East End rescued by LIRR crew

Sampson, a bulldog rescued by a Long Island

Sampson, a bulldog rescued by a Long Island Rail Road train crew that found him wandering by the tracks between Southampton and East Hampton, takes a seat in a train car. Credit: MTA

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A bulldog found wandering by the Long Island Rail Road tracks was rescued by a train crew that stopped and was able to persuade him to board, an LIRR spokeswoman said on Saturday.

"My co-worker found this Bulldog on the rail road tracks between South Hampton and East Hampton … does anyone know any owner out east on the Island that may have lost this little guy!!?!?" asked Eddie Olechnowski on a social media post the LIRR released.

Photographs taken by the train crew show the bulldog, later reunited with this owner, relaxing on a seat, and happily posing with the train crew.

"He had gotten away from his owner; the conductor saw him walking along the tracks, and they were able to stop the train and get the dog on the train," an LIRR spokeswoman said.

The 8-year-old bulldog, named Sampson, had strayed from the East Hampton park that his owner had brought him to, according to media reports.

"This act of heroism is another example of how our workforce is truly part of the community where they live and serve. Our conductors and engineers and other frontline workers are truly compassionate people who take pride in helping their Long Island neighbors," said LIRR president Phil Eng in a statement. "As a dog owner myself I am glad that our crew went above and beyond to rescue Sampson and connect him with his owner. I look forward to providing a commendation for all of these employees and working with our labor leaders to acknowledge the true spirit of the workforce."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

LIRR riders board overcrowded trains at Penn Station LIRR announces added trains
Steven Gormley at 13, the age his lawsuit Former student sues St. Mary's high school over 1980s sex abuse
Max Shafran, 11, and his father, Brad, from Father and son, Isles fans, make the Coliseum a destination
The National Weather Service said Friday might begin LI forecast: Cooler and windy
The Wong family of New Hyde Park, sat LI Asians say they fear for their safety after attacks nationwide 
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Commissioner of Nassau police officers honor Breitkopf on 10th anniversary of his killing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?