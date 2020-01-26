TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long Island

Cops: Homeless man burglarized businesses in Bay Shore, Brightwaters and Islip

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police arrested a homeless man Sunday accused of burglarizing businesses in Bay Shore, Brightwaters and Islip.

Qumail Mooredrew, 20, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary for burglarizing Mama Santini Pizzeria in Brightwaters on Jan. 26, Gloria Laundromat in Bay Shore on Jan. 23 and State of the Art Laundromat in Bay Shore on Dec. 24.

Mooredrew, 20, who is homeless, will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday. He was arrested in a vacant home in Bay Shore. 

Mooredrew was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with third-degree burglary for burglarizing Mama Santini Pizzeria. He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 13 and released.

 Mooredrew was also arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary for burglarizing Cyrus Coffee in Bay Shore and Bagel Café in Bay Shore and Tacos Guacamole in Islip on Jan. 2 

He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 5 and released.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A PSEG plan to bury overhead utility lines East Hampton homeowner sues PSEG over 'monster pole'
Members of the Islamic Center of Long Island Long Islanders go to NYC to protest India citizenship rules
Sen. Chuck Schumer holds a picture of the Schumer: SBU prof stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown
Justyna Zubko-Valva, the mother of Thomas Valva, attended Neighbors hold vigil for 8-year-old boy who died from dad's alleged abuse
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant with Kidsday reporters Kobe Bryant to Kidsday reporters in December: 'Get better every day'
Vacant building torn down in Copiague, despite claims
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search