Long Island

North Fork resident assaulted during burglary, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A resident of the North Fork's tiny Aquebogue hamlet was burglarized and assaulted — with money taken from his bedroom — by someone who then drove off in a gray pickup on Tuesday evening, Riverhead Police said.

"At this point in the investigation it is believed that this burglary was not random and is an isolated incident," police said in a statement.

The pickup headed east on Hubbard Avenue after the 7:40 p.m. burglary, police said.

The victim's minor injuries were treated at a hospital, police said.

Anyone who has information about these crimes should call the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls are confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

