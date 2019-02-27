TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Nassau police arrest Brooklyn man in burglary in Great Neck Estates

Police said the man is under investigation for other burglaries in Port Washington. 

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Brooklyn man under investigation for a string of burglaries in Nassau County was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing unspecified “items” from a home in the Village of Great Neck Estates, Nassau police said.

Donn Chung, 49, was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

According to police, Chung entered a house on Shore Drive and took “several items from the residence without authority,” police said.

Detectives saw Chung entering a gray 2008 Honda Civic at about 11:15 a.m. and tried to stop him, but the police said he drove off at a “high rate of speed.” They said Chung caused $1,000 worth of damage to a property on Cedar Drive when he fled.

Police said Chung crashed his Honda Civic into a storm drain near Ridge Drive East, then ran.

“As detectives attempted to place the defendant under arrest he did flail his arms in an aggressive manner. After a brief struggle, he was placed into custody,” police said in a news release.

Police said Chung is under investigation for other burglaries, including “several” in Port Washington.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

