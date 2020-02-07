An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Hempstead man last year, Nassau police announced Friday.

Kadeem Lewis, 26, of Hempstead, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 25 death of Jose Leonardo Sanchez, 33, police said. Lewis was also charged with violation of parole and will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Sanchez was shot dead in front of a home on Burnett Street in Hempstead. Police said last year that Hempstead Village officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found Sanchez on the ground at 2:25 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.