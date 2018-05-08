Take a look inside this LI man's beach-themed converted school bus

Amityville native Bill Skinner converted a 2002 International school bus into a tiny home, which he plans to drive down to Florida this summer and live in it full-time.

"This was three times as hard as building a house," said Skinner, who has 40 years of construction experience working on Long Island.

His new home has a total of about 220 square feet and is equipped with a power generator, a full bathroom, a backup camera, GPS, two television sets, a 10 cubic-foot refrigerator, a zoned heating system, air conditioning, 24-inch electric stove, washer and dryer unit, an exterior shower, and a queen size bed.

Here's a peek inside the "Fishing Fanatic" before it departs to its permanent home in Florida.

A hallway in Bill Skinner's converted school bus features the bathroom on the right and the kitchen area on the left. The kitchen has a full-size fridge, stove and also a washer and dryer unit.

Skinner's converted beach-themed school bus named "Fishing Fanatic" still has some of the original windows of the bus.

Skinner had to downsize his fishing pole collection to just a few of them to take with him on the bus. The poles are all mounted and screwed to the roof.

A sign for the "Mermaid Lounge" hangs in the dining area next to the kitchen. The mirrors are handmade by Skinner.

The dining area on "Fishing Fanatic" features a quartz table top with reinforced steel to hold it up, Skinner said. The mirrors on his bus are handmade and underneath the seats is more storage space.

Skinner's favorite part of his bus: the pull-out bar. The bottles and glasses are all set in foam so they don't wobble around while driving.

Skinner has a full-size shower on his bus. The tiles were the hardest part, he says, because they had to be cut to specific sizes to fit the curves of the bus.

The bathroom window is one of the original windows of the school bus. On each side of the sink, he has pull out mirrors.

On his beach-themed bus, Skinner has bamboo walls which are from California and palm tree hooks along the walls for storage.

The word "Beach" is written in rope over the main door of the bus.

Amityville native Bill Skinner shows off his converted school bus on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Wooden monkeys greet guests entering and leaving Bill Skinner's bus.

The driver's seat of the bus features remote controls on the left side for to control the television and lighting systems.

After coming back from the beach, Skinner can shower off with his exterior hot and cold shower system outside of his bus.

A "mermaid hunter" sticker decorates the bottom of the main door on the bus.

The front of his bus has more mermaid decals along with names of his daughter, step-daughters and their children.

The name of his bus is "Fishing Fanatic" and is also what he describes himself as.

The back of his bus holds his power generator and more mermaid decoration along with the name of his company Gone Coastal.

A statue of a female pirate greets guests walking in to his converted school bus.

On the front of his bus, he has a custom rack to hold a scooter, which he plans to get in Florida for quick traveling.