A job fair in Sayville recently. A key Long Island jobs report is due Thursday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Peter King  Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: October jobs: Trick or treat? The national jobs picture brightened considerably in October as employers ramped up hiring. The jobs spotlight turns to Long Island, where job creation over the past few months has been sluggish. A combined 17,300 jobs were created in August and September, the lowest two-month total in four years. Did a rebound happen as autumn took hold? The answer comes Thursday when the state Labor Department posts jobs created on Long Island in October.

MONDAY: Earnings from Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: October producer prices from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Jericho identity verification products provider Intellicheck, Home Depot.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the November Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing. Also, October consumer prices from the U.S. Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 31 Northeast counties including Long Island. And October retail sales from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Cisco, Target.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 12 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, the November economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: Best Buy, MTV owner Viacom, Walmart.

FRIDAY: October housing starts from the Commerce Department.

