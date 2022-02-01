One Holbrook man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing five Suffolk businesses, including 3 Dunkin Donuts, Suffolk police said Tuesday

Gregory Aponte, 56, was arrested on Jan. 27, and "linked to five burglaries, but the investigation is ongoing," a police spokesman said.

Aponte favored Dunkin’ Donuts, burglarizing one in Nesconset on Jan. 27 and on Jan. 16, and a third in Setauket on Jan. 10, according to police.

Also on Jan. 16, he is charged with breaking into Myra’s Bakery in Lake Grove.

His earliest burglary, police said, was on Oct. 10, when he targeted an Asian fusion restaurant in Holbrook.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney was not immediately available to say who is representing the suspect or offer further comment.