TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

LI man suspected in burglaries of 5 eateries, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

One Holbrook man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing five Suffolk businesses, including 3 Dunkin Donuts, Suffolk police said Tuesday

Gregory Aponte, 56, was arrested on Jan. 27, and "linked to five burglaries, but the investigation is ongoing," a police spokesman said.

Aponte favored Dunkin’ Donuts, burglarizing one in Nesconset on Jan. 27 and on Jan. 16, and a third in Setauket on Jan. 10, according to police.

Also on Jan. 16, he is charged with breaking into Myra’s Bakery in Lake Grove.

His earliest burglary, police said, was on Oct. 10, when he targeted an Asian fusion restaurant in Holbrook.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney was not immediately available to say who is representing the suspect or offer further comment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Elementary school students do their homework, with their
Appellate Division leaves school mask mandate in place — for now
The scene outside a strip mall in Oceanside,
3 plead guilty to gang assault after fatal Oceanside stabbing
LIRR commuters at the Babylon station on Monday..
LIRR reports train delays, cancellations Tuesday morning
A Siberian husky named Rocket walks in the
LI forecast: Cloudy Tuesday with high of 36
Suffolk County Water Authority contractors have installed new
Water main extension to serve new housing for Shinnecock Nation
Smithtown Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim, seen here in
Smithtown supervisor outlines 2022 priorities for town
Didn’t find what you were looking for?