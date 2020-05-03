TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
Long Island

Plane landing at Calabro Airport in Shirley flips over on ground

A small biplane flipped over on a runway

A small biplane flipped over on a runway at Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

A small biplane overturned while landing at Calabro Airport in Shirley on Sunday with one person on board, Suffolk County police said. 

No one was injured, police said. Suffolk police were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

The plane overturned when it was already on the ground, according to Suffolk County's Seventh Precinct.

Officials with the Mastic Fire Department reported in a news release that at approximately 4 p.m. they responded to a report of an aircraft emergency at Calabro Airport.

Chief Rudy Sunderman said that upon arrival firefighters found that the a biplane that had overturned just after landing. The lone pilot was out of the aircraft and uninjured.

Firefighters immediately secured the plane, cut off the fuel to the engine, and mitigated a minor fuel leak, according to the fire department.

Mastic Ambulance Company stood by at the scene. The FAA was notified and the scene was then turned over to the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal and the Suffolk police for investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Felix Urrutia and his wife Wanda of Floral Beaches to stay open if people follow rules, officials say
Volunteers from Community Solidarity hand out groceries at Vegetarian hunger relief food program hands out groceries
An Amityville woman died in a one-vehicle crash Woman killed in crash on Southern State in Hempstead
A man walks by a Coach storefront that How COVID-19 has impacted the state's finances
Student Anthony Wu, 9, of Great Neck, left, Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Nassau police, local fire departments and the U.S. Officials: Man dead after boat capsizes near Point Lookout
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search