Scammers are “spoofing” caller IDs to make it seem like calls are coming from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

This ongoing “caller-ID spoofing scheme” includes the main number for the clerk’s office — 212-805-0136 — and other such "212-805-" numbers, according to a public notice from the district court executive’s office, dated Nov. 30.

The goal, as with other such phone scams, is to gather personal information to help in stealing your identity, as well as attempting to extort money, the statement said.

These callers have been falsely claiming to be court employees, saying a family member of the call recipient was arrested after a car accident, and asking the person to send money to get the relative out of jail, according to reports the court says it has received.

Community members should know that, “the Court does not call to perform financial transactions of any kind over the telephone,” and those who receive such calls should not engage the caller or share private information, the statement said.

The Federal Communications Commission advises the following for those receiving any such request for private information:

-Never give out personal information, such as Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, usernames, passwords or other identifying information.

-If a caller seeking such information says he or she represents a company or government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement or on the entity’s website or in the phone book to see if the request is for real.

-If someone’s pressuring you for information immediately, be suspicious and use caution.

Learn more here: https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id