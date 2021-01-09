Two LI pro-Trump groups deny involvement in Capitol siege

The leaders of two Long Island pro-Trump groups said their members attended the Wednesday rally in Washington, D.C., but that they neither participated in nor supported the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

A leader of a Long Island civil rights group, however, said she doubted the veracity of those statements and asserted that these groups were trying to protect themselves from any ramifications of the Capitol siege.

James Robitsek, a leader of the pro-Trump group the Setauket Patriots, said his group sponsored four charter buses with 200 people and had another 100 members drive themselves to the rally. Their goal, he said, was to bring attention to what they believe were irregularities in the presidential election.

Election officials, and courts, throughout the country repeatedly have said President Donald Trump's election fraud claims are baseless.

Robitsek said members did not go inside the building. "No, absolutely not. We never got that close to the building," he said.

Shawn Farash, 29, of West Babylon, a founder of Long Island Loud Majority — another pro-Trump activism group — said he and about 300 of the group's members made their way to Washington to listen to Trump speak and partake in "Stop the Steal" protests. But, he said, none of them participated in the siege on the building.

"I saw people climbing scaffolding, Capitol Police trying to control the crowd, people being tear-gassed," Farash said. "I realized it was becoming pretty dangerous and possibly criminal, so I decided it was time for us to get out of there."

The two leaders' comments come amid widespread condemnation of the pro-Trump protesters who barged their way into the building during a joint session of Congress, forcing elected officials to crouch underneath desks and don gas masks. Police tried unsuccessfully to hold off the mob, which had been egged on by Trump during an earlier speech.

Five people died as a result of the siege, including a Capitol Police officer who died Thursday from injuries, and a protester shot by police.

Robitsek also addressed a number of social media posts that apparently appeared under headings of the Setauket Patriots, some showing protesters inside the Capitol building. Some of the photos were accompanied by supportive comments from people, such as "You can only abuse the people you are supposed to serve for so long before the people have had enough."

Another post had a man saying, "I am in Nancy Pelosi's office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building."

The Setauket Patriots Facebook page was taken down by Facebook, Robitsek said. The posts were saved by screenshots from people not associated with the group.

Robitsek said the photos inside the Capitol were not taken by members of the Setauket Patriots, and that he did not know the people who were making the accompanying comments. He said the group's Facebook page has thousands of followers.

"Those pictures were shared. We didn’t know the severity of the situation. We didn’t take those pictures," he said.

In a statement, the group said: "The actions by those storming the capital building yesterday should not be tolerated, are condemned, and were not conducted by any of the members that came on our buses to attend a peaceful protest."

Farash, of Long Island Loud Majority, said the demonstration began peacefully.

"The first part of the day, when the president and his allies spoke, was peaceful … really, no issues, just an incredible display of patriotism," said Farash, who organized dozens of pro-Trump events this past summer on the Island.

Farash emphasized his group does not condone "political violence" and condemned the "shameful acts of a few bad actors" who he believes should be "held responsible."

Shanequa Levin, co-founder of the Long Island Black Alliance, a 500-member group that works to improve the lives of Black people on Long Island, said she didn't believe the groups' leaders.

"What's happening is, now after they went and did what they did, trying to start a 'revolution' … they want to backtrack, they want to hide, they want to say rioters were not true Trump supporters," Levin said.

"But these are the same people who have been spewing hate all summer and winter long, who by the way are Trump supporters," she said. "What did they really expect would happen?"