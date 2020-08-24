TODAY'S PAPER
About 30 Uber vehicles catch fire at Huntington Hilton, officials say

The Melville Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles

The Melville Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire in the rear lot of the Huntington Hilton Hotel on Broadhollow Road, Monday. Credit: Kevin Imm

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Roughly 30 Uber vehicles being stored in the rear parking lot of the Huntington Hilton in Melville caught fire Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire, which was reported around 2:45 p.m., appeared to spread from one vehicle to the next in the parking lot at 598 Broadhollow Road, said David Kaplan, chief of the Melville Fire Department.

The lot was being used to store several hundred Uber cars from Long Island and New York City, he said.

"The fire started in the middle of the parking lot," Kaplan said. "Each vehicle was within six inches of the next vehicle. Approximately 30 vehicles were destroyed."

Two firefighters responding to the scene suffered heat exhaustion but no civilians were hurt, he said.

The fires, which were brought under control late Monday afternoon, "do not appear to be suspicious," Kaplan said.

The Suffolk County Police Department's Arson Squad and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal are investigating.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

