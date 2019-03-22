A two-vehicle accident in Plainview Friday morning sent a truck crashing into a pole and a car smashing through the side of a home, injuring four people, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near the corner of Manetto Hill Road and Old Country Road, Nassau police said.

A white box truck hit a black sedan, which careered into the side of a home, said Erik Rivera, deputy chief of the Plainview Fire Department.

One occupant of the home suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital, Rivera said.

The two occupants of the truck and the driver of the sedan also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, he said.