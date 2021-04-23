TODAY'S PAPER
Car hits multiple signs, crashes into Westbury building, State Police say

A car coming off the Northern State Parkway

A car coming off the Northern State Parkway crashed into an office building in Westbury on Thursday, State Police said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver escaped without critical injuries Thursday evening after a vehicle crashed through a building and came to a rest standing on one end, leaning against a back wall, in Westbury, State Police said.

The motorist, the police said in a statement, suffered a medical emergency while taking Exit 32 for eastbound traffic off the Northern State Parkway.

Striking "multiple signs," the vehicle then struck a building at 400 Post Ave. shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the building was hurt, the state police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

