A driver escaped without critical injuries Thursday evening after a vehicle crashed through a building and came to a rest standing on one end, leaning against a back wall, in Westbury, State Police said.

The motorist, the police said in a statement, suffered a medical emergency while taking Exit 32 for eastbound traffic off the Northern State Parkway.

Striking "multiple signs," the vehicle then struck a building at 400 Post Ave. shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the building was hurt, the state police said.