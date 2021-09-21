Free safety checks for car seats, boosters at 2 LI sites this week

Parents and caregivers can learn if car seats and boosters are correctly installed at two sites on Long Island this week.

Technicians will check to be sure the safety equipment is properly installed for free, as part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

The safety checks are happening at New York State Police Troop L headquarters in East Farmingdale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Brookhaven Safety Town in Holtsville on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They're necessary because nearly half of car seats, 46%, were not installed properly in fatal crashes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, citing federal statistics.

"Parents and caregivers have enough to worry about," Hochul said in a statement on Monday evening. "Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, but correctly using a car seat, booster seat or seat belt is the most effective way to keep them safe while on the road."

In 2019, every day an average of two children, under 13, died — and another 374 were harmed while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups and vans, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

More than one-third of these children were not restrained in car or booster seats or seat belts.

For more information on the East Farmingdale event, contact Sgt. Jim Walters at 631-756-3389 or at james.walters@troopers.ny.gov. Appointments and personal protective equipment are required.

To find out more about the Brookhaven Safety Town event, contact Karen Harper at 631-363-3770.