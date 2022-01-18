To this thief, two unlocked cars left running outside shops were irresistible, authorities said.

Claudy Fleury, Jr., 25, of Wheatley Heights, stole both a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in an Islip Terrace 7-Eleven parking lot on Sunday afternoon and then a 2013 Toyota Camry from a lot on Hewitt Square in East Northport that evening, Suffolk police said on Monday.

His crime spree ended, according to police, after someone on Sunday called 911 and told the operator that a 2017 BMW SUV stolen from the Town of Southampton that morning was parked in the Walt Whitman mall in Huntington Station.

Officers found the BMW; saw the defendant drive off; stopped him just south of the mall, and arrested him.

An investigation uncovered the two other felony grand larcenies, police said, adding the suspect also had a stolen credit card with him.

The defendant was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and criminal contempt, a misdemeanor that means he violated a previous court order.

After his arraignment in Central Islip on Tuesday, police said, he will be handed over to the Southampton police for additional charges.