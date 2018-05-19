The driver of a vehicle that overturned Friday night in Greenlawn has died, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Michael Spera was driving a 1995 Nissan west on Clay Pitts Road near Stratford Avenue when he lost control of the car and flipped over about 6:50 p.m., police said.

First responders arrived a short time later and took Spera, 34, of East Northport, to Huntington Hospital where he could not be saved, police said.

Spera’s passenger, Christopher Walsh, 36, of East Northport, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The car was impounded for a safety check, police said in a news release.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.