Nassau police helped dispatch an unconscious man from an Elmont home to the hospital Thursday, but when three other residents reported feeling sick less than two hours later, officers evacuated the house and discovered high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

The Fifth Precinct officers had first gone to the home about 7:15 a.m. because a man, 60, was found unconscious there, officials said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Then, about 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the house again because two men, ages 20 and 27, and a woman, 60, reported headaches and nausea, police said.

Officers suspected a carbon monoxide link and their department-issued detectors confirmed it, police said.

The three later victims were taken to a local hospital, officials said, and all four were in stable condition late Thursday afternoon.

The Elmont Fire department also confirmed high levels of the gas and vented the house, authorities said.

Police said the carbon monoxide leak was caused by a rotting pipe.