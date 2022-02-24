TODAY'S PAPER
Bellport cardiologist sentenced after conviction for reckless assault of his baby

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A cardiologist from Bellport has been sentenced to three years in prison by a Suffolk County judge after he was convicted of assaulting his infant son by shaking him.

Neiman Ramjattan, 35, was found guilty on Oct. 7 of reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County prosecutors said in a news release.

According to evidence produced during the trial, Ramjattan, who previously worked as a cardiologist, shook his 4-week old son at his home in August 2020. The injuries to the infant required him to be hospitalized at Stony Brook University Hospital and included brain bleeding, retinal hemorrhaging, and fractures to both legs, prosecutors said.

"This defendant recklessly used brute force on a defenseless infant because he could not control himself," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a news release. "The child could not defend himself from his own father’s abuse but the jury spoke for him and now justice is served."

After Child Protective Services was contacted, Ramjattan, who was working at Northwell Health in Bay Shore, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, prosecutors said.

Ramjattan made an oral admission to shaking his son, prosecutors said, in which he stated, "I’m the jerk that did this to my baby. He was fussy so I picked him up from the crib. I picked him up forcefully and shook him, I wasn’t looking at his legs that must have been when they broke. I’m a monster. I hurt my child."

Ramjattan was convicted after a jury trial before Suffolk County Judge Timothy Mazzei, who also sentenced him to three years of post-release supervision.

Ramjattan could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night.

