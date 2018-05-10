Construction on a new medical marijuana dispensary in Carle Place could begin within weeks, now that the dispensary has been granted a parking variance from the North Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals.

The last hurdle preventing Massachusetts-based PalliaTech from breaking ground on the project is securing a building permit, for which it has been waiting since last December.

PalliaTech president and CEO Michelle Bodner said the company was “committed to being a good neighbor.”

“We are thrilled to be one step closer to opening in Carle Place and helping patients in Nassau County and Long Island who are suffering from serious, chronic conditions and need the relief that our pharmaceutical-quality medical cannabis products provide,” she said.

PalliaTech has proposed opening a dispensary with the trade name of Curaleaf at a 3,000-square-foot former optical office at 255 Glen Cove Rd. ERG Commercial Real Estate, the property’s owner, would continue to operate its office on the building’s second floor.

Town spokeswoman Carole Trottere confirmed Thursday that a building permit had not yet been issued. A PalliaTech spokeswoman said the company expects to have the permit in the next few weeks.