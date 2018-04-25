In the latest step of a Massachusetts-based medical marijuana company’s plans to open a dispensary in Carle Place, the applicant will go before the North Hempstead Town Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday morning to seek a parking variance.

PalliaTech submitted a building permit application with the town on Dec. 21 to open a dispensary to be called Curaleaf at a 3,000-square-foot former optical office 255 Glen Cove Rd. in Carle Place.

After PalliaTech requested an expedited review, the application was rejected by the town Building Department in February because of a parking space deficiency, which is now under review by the town Board of Zoning Appeals.

If approved, the location would be the town’s second dispensary, joining another which opened in January 2016 in Lake Success and is operated by California-based company MedMen.

PalliaTech officials previously said the property in Carle Place was selected for its accessibility and proximity to patients and the Northwell hospital system.