Nassau Legis. Carrié Solages pleads guilty to disorderly conduct 

Solages was ordered to participate in a 26-week batterer's intervention program and mandatory drug testing as part of a deal.

Authorities had alleged Solages assaulted the mother of his 3-year-old son in their Valley Stream home in June 2017. Above, Solages leaves court in Hempstead in August 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct violations on Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence case last year.

Solages was ordered to participate in a 26-week batterer's intervention program and mandatory drug testing as part of a deal.

Authorities had alleged Solages (D-Elmont) assaulted the mother of his 3-year-old son in their Valley Stream home in June 2017 after flying into a rage when he couldn’t find his stash of marijuana. The woman’s then-14-year-old daughter jumped on Solages’ back to try to pull him off her mother after he allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and neck and pushed her against a wall, according to authorities.

Authorities contend the assault left the woman with severe neck pain and scratches to her arm and happened after Solages realized she was taking a cellphone video of him.

Solages, 38, a former Bronx prosecutor, has pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

After the Solages plea, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said elected office should be held to a high standard and that any violation of the terms of the agreement could expose Solages to jail time.

"Today’s admissions by Legislator Carrié Solages evidence clear violations of the trust placed in him by the public," Singas said in a statement. "Nobody should be victimized by the kind of misconduct to which Legislator Solages acknowledged when he pled guilty today. This disposition ensures that he will be barred from contact with the victims, and requires him to participate in a comprehensive batterer intervention program and ongoing drug testing."

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

