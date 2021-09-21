Feline and feeling (mostly) fine: Cat lost at JFK for 18 days has been found 

This was one reluctant flyer!

Ettore, a black-and-tan cat who lost three pounds while he was lost for 18 days at Kennedy Airport when he escaped the baggage area, has been found, said his rescuer John DeBacker of Bellmore.

Ettore, named for Hector, the Trojan hero who nearly defeated the Greeks, was supposed to fly home to Rome with his owner, Salvatore Fazio, who spends part of the year in Mastic Beach, DeBacker said on Tuesday.

The cat suffered some bruises, some of which can be seen on his face, during his airport escapade; because was too overweight to fly in the cabin, he was being flown in the cargo hold, said DeBacker, now arranging for Ettore, temporarily staying with a friend of the owner, to be flown to Rome.

DeBacker and Teddy Henn, a volunteer from his nonprofit, Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, have been handing out flyers and putting up posters with Ettore's picture at the airport ever since he ran off.

"It wasn't until the past week that we got a break," he said.

An alert Port Authority worker spotted the cat's collar on a runway, by the water's edge, recognizing it from those pictures.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was really a group effort, honestly," DeBacker said.

Finding the lost collar allowed the owner to persuade the Port Authority to give DeBacker permission to place a humane trap where it was found.

"Only about 10 hours after that, he came up to the trap and walked right in," said DeBacker.

A motion sensor detector alerted his rescuer via his cellphone and he arrived an hour later, at about 2 a.m., to find a nervous Ettore in the trap.

"When I got him back to my place, on my lap, he was purring; he's (been) one of the sweetest cats, ever since we rescued him."