TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Feline and feeling (mostly) fine: Cat lost at JFK for 18 days has been found 

Ettore, who escaped a cargo carrier at Kennedy

Ettore, who escaped a cargo carrier at Kennedy Airport has been rescued, more than two weeks after he went missing. The cat was found after Port Authority officials allowed a local animal rescue group to set up a trap and a night vision camera. Credit: John DeBacker

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

This was one reluctant flyer!

Ettore, a black-and-tan cat who lost three pounds while he was lost for 18 days at Kennedy Airport when he escaped the baggage area, has been found, said his rescuer John DeBacker of Bellmore.

Ettore, named for Hector, the Trojan hero who nearly defeated the Greeks, was supposed to fly home to Rome with his owner, Salvatore Fazio, who spends part of the year in Mastic Beach, DeBacker said on Tuesday.

The cat suffered some bruises, some of which can be seen on his face, during his airport escapade; because was too overweight to fly in the cabin, he was being flown in the cargo hold, said DeBacker, now arranging for Ettore, temporarily staying with a friend of the owner, to be flown to Rome.

DeBacker and Teddy Henn, a volunteer from his nonprofit, Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, have been handing out flyers and putting up posters with Ettore's picture at the airport ever since he ran off.

"It wasn't until the past week that we got a break," he said.

An alert Port Authority worker spotted the cat's collar on a runway, by the water's edge, recognizing it from those pictures.

"It was really a group effort, honestly," DeBacker said.

Finding the lost collar allowed the owner to persuade the Port Authority to give DeBacker permission to place a humane trap where it was found.

"Only about 10 hours after that, he came up to the trap and walked right in," said DeBacker.

A motion sensor detector alerted his rescuer via his cellphone and he arrived an hour later, at about 2 a.m., to find a nervous Ettore in the trap.

"When I got him back to my place, on my lap, he was purring; he's (been) one of the sweetest cats, ever since we rescued him."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

IBEW 1049 Union members picket along Rte. 110
HomeServe's unionized workers likely to return to work 
The study of the impact of a third
LI tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases as Moderna booster trial begins locally
It's Child Passenger Safety Week on Long Island.
Free safety checks for car seats, boosters at 2 LI sites this week
Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo
Police resume search for Brian Laundrie, 'person of interest' in fiancée's disappearance
Nicole Hollings is principal of Sanford H. Calhoun
Six 'exemplary' LI high schools achieve Blue Ribbon status
Stony Brook University's School of Health Technology and
Stony Brook unveils new speech program, facility on Southampton campus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?