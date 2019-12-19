The foreign-born population — a demographic that has helped limit losses on Long Island — edged up between 2009-13 and 2014-18, particularly in Nassau County, according to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

In Nassau, the foreign-born population increased from 21.3% of the county’s population in 2009-13 to 22.2% by 2014-18. In Suffolk County, the share of foreign-born residents rose from 14.5% to 15.5% during the same time period. The bureau deemed both increases statistically significant.

Nassau has about 1.36 million residents, and Suffolk 1.48 million.

The Census Bureau’s five-year American Community Survey data provides information for all geographic areas. However, the data allowing for comparisons between two different five-year periods for geographies was only available for 153 of Long Island’s 291 hamlets and villages, providing some insight into the breakdown of non-native populations of many of the Island’s communities.

Several communities in Nassau, particularly near its western border with Queens, had significant increases in their foreign-born population. For example, Elmont, which borders Queens, saw its foreign-born residents rise from 41.3% of the hamlet’s population to 45.1% in the latest five-year period. Others were Garden City Park, increasing from 35.4% to 42.3%; South Valley Stream, climbing from 31.1% to 39%; and North New Hyde Park, 27.5% to 33.6%.

In addition, Hempstead Village saw its foreign-born population go from 39% to 41.4%, but the bureau said the change was not statistically significant.

Communities in Suffolk with high foreign-born populations include Brentwood, 41.9% in 2014-18, down from 43.2% in the earlier five-year period, but the Census Bureau said the dip was not significant. Brentwood, which has a large Latino population, had the third-highest share of the foreign-born population, behind Elmont and Garden City Park. North Bay Shore saw its foreign-born population share climb from 34.4% to 39.7%, but the change was deemed not significant.

Of 20 hamlets and villages where the bureau’s estimates for 2014-18 saw significant increases in their foreign-born population, 13 of them were in Nassau. Hewlett had the largest percentage point increase: 16.4% in 2009-13 to 29.8% in the latest five-year period. North Patchogue in Suffolk followed, rising from 6.9% to 16.4%.

Demographers said immigrants have been a linchpin in the New York metro region’s growth.

In his 2018 “Demographic Profile” of Nassau, County Comptroller Jack Schnirman reported, “Long Island’s population growth has been largely driven by minority communities and foreign immigration,” noting a drop in the county’s birthrate over the past decade.

Schnirman said 21.8% percent of the county’s population was foreign born and that 7.7% moved into the county since 2010. He cited “policy challenges” resulting from the aging of the domestic population and the struggle to retain younger workers. “Declining population growth will lead to less revenue for government services,” Schnirman said.

William Frey, a demographer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., said the foreign-born population nationwide has grown at a slower rate this decade, about 202,000 between 2017 and 2018, “well below other years this decade when the number ranged between 400,000 to 1,000,000,” he explained in a recent blog post.

While Frey said in an interview that he has not yet analyzed the bureau’s latest data, his analysis of the 2017 to 2018 census data “has shown an absolute decline in the foreign-born population” for the New York metropolitan region, which includes Long Island. “It reflects a downturn in noncitizens from Latin America and Asia.”