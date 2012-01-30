Centenarian: Alfonsina Sedita

Alfonsina Sedita, née Ragona, was born Jan. 24, 1912, in Boston. She began her career with Macmillan Publishers as a stenographer in 1929, then moved to Italy in the late 1930s where she married Luigi Sedita, now deceased. They had two children, Sergio and Beatrice, and lived in Mantova, Udine and Florence before moving to Manhattan in 1949. Alice returned to work at Macmillan where, at age 70, she retired as manager of inventory control. She traveled and had an active social life and now enjoys being with family, including her two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Alfonsina lives in Huntington Station. She celebrated her birthday with a party at the Harbor Club in Huntington with family and friends.

