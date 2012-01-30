Centenarian: Betty Schneider

Betty Schneider was born Jan. 19, 1911. She has a twin, Min, who celebrated her 101st birthday in Maryland. Betty married Al Schneider and was widowed after 65 years of marriage. She has two children, Sharon and Richard. Betty and her sister raised their families together in a two-family home in Brooklyn. Betty worked as a secretary, was a volunteer assisting seniors at the Scheuer House in Queens and was active in cerebral palsy causes. Betty has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She lives at Gurwin Jewish -- Fay J. Lindner Residences in Commack where she enjoys the activities. She also enjoys visiting with family. She celebrated her birthday with three parties at Gurwin with family and friends.

