Centenarian: Catherine Baker
Catherine Baker was born Jan. 19, 1912, in Brooklyn. She worked as a machine operator for Envelope Converters Inc. in Brooklyn, retiring at 67. She has a son, James, a grandson, and two great-grandchildren. In 1982 she moved to Kings Park to live with her son, and in 2010 she moved to the Nesconset Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She celebrated her birthday at La Famiglia in Smithtown with family and friends.
