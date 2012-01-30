TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Centenarian: Catherine Baker

Print

Catherine Baker was born Jan. 19, 1912, in Brooklyn. She worked as a machine operator for Envelope Converters Inc. in Brooklyn, retiring at 67. She has a son, James, a grandson, and two great-grandchildren. In 1982 she moved to Kings Park to live with her son, and in 2010 she moved to the Nesconset Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She celebrated her birthday at La Famiglia in Smithtown with family and friends.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Left to right, Islanders great Butch Goring, former LI's new professional lacrosse team unveils name, logo
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison