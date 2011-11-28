TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Charles J. Altenburg

CHARLES J. ALTENBURG was born Nov. 1, 1911, in East New York to Louis and Eva Altenburg. Charles had a brother, William, now deceased. The family moved to Jamaica, Queens, where Charles attended Jamaica High School and met his wife, Regina Parrington. Charles earned an engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and worked for Gibbs & Cox Inc. in Manhattan for more than 40 years. He has two daughters, Claire and Lorraine, and lived in Albertson and Westbury. Charles was widowed in 1994. He has seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a cousin. Charles lives at St. Catherine of Siena Nursing Home in Smithtown where he celebrated his birthday with family.

