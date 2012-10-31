TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Claire Nadan

CLAIRE NADAN was born Oct. 12, 1905, in Corona, Queens. She was married to Hyman Nadan for 67 years before being widowed and has two daughters, Suzanne Abzug in Boca Raton, Fla., and Marilyn Woronoff in Bellmore. She also has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Claire moved to The Grand Pavilion for Rehab and Nursing in Rockville Centre when she was 105. She attributes her longevity to living in a four-story walk-up apartment for 60 years, never having a car and walking. She enjoys baseball, good food, chocolate and Oreo cookies. She had three sisters who lived to ages 98, 99 and 100. Her sister Henriette, 97, lives on Long Island. Claire celebrated her birthday with a party at Grand Pavilion and was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Francis X. Murray of Rockville Centre.

