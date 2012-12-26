TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long Island

Centenarian: Edith Kovacs

Print

Edith Kovacs, born Dec. 21, 1912, in Corona, Queens, is the youngest of five children. She married John Kovacs on Oct. 29, 1933, and they had two daughters, Theresa and Carol. She has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who call her "Nanny." Edith loves spending time with family as well as cooking and sewing. She celebrated her birthday at Mio Posto restaurant in Westbury. She enjoys visiting family who live in Westbury, Hicksville and Plainview.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Sunny and chilly weekend
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen Cops: Expect traffic delays during officer's services
Litter on trains is an issue that keeps To post or not to post: bad LIRR behavior
The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed Sunrise Highway reopens hours after truck crash
Amaya Williams puts on sneakers on her prosthetics LI high school star athlete powered by prosthetic legs