Centenarian: Edith Kovacs

Edith Kovacs, born Dec. 21, 1912, in Corona, Queens, is the youngest of five children. She married John Kovacs on Oct. 29, 1933, and they had two daughters, Theresa and Carol. She has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who call her "Nanny." Edith loves spending time with family as well as cooking and sewing. She celebrated her birthday at Mio Posto restaurant in Westbury. She enjoys visiting family who live in Westbury, Hicksville and Plainview.

