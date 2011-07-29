Centenarian: Elizabeth Ryan Thompson

Elizabeth Ryan Thompson was born July 7, 1911, to Peter and Christina Feis. Elizabeth lived in Brooklyn, where she met her husband, Jack Ryan, who was stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. They had seven children and lived in Attica. Elizabeth was widowed in 1957 and in 1978 married Kenneth Thompson (now deceased) and lived in Arcade. They moved to Shoreham in 2007 to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Elizabeth celebrated her birthday at St. John's Hall in Wading River with family and friends. She has 26 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.