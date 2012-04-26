TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Eltevina Duran Barreiro

Etelvina Duran Barreiro was born on April 18, 1912, in Galicia, Spain. She is the oldest of seven children. In 1933 she wed Alfonso Barreiro (now deceased) in Spain, where their daughter Maria (Mary) was born. Shortly after, they went to Brazil and had three more children -- Ruben, Joseph and Alba. They came to Brooklyn in 1946. Etelvina learned English at night school and was a seamstress making women's coats. She has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loves to garden and still makes traditional Galician empanadas. She lives with her daughter Mary in Lake Ronkonkoma, where she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

