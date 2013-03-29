TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long Island

Centenarian: Elynore Willey Brindley

Print

Elynore Willey Brindley was born March 25, 1913. She attended Beaver College (now Arcadia University) for two years until the Great Depression, then worked in fashion. She married Stuart R. Brindley in 1936 and had two daughters. Elynore was widowed in 1986. She has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She lived for 13 years in Port Washington before moving to California to be near her youngest daughter. She lives in her own home and still drives locally to shop. She enjoys knitting infant hats for newborns at the local hospital. She celebrated her birthday with family.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

An aerial view of a parking lot near Isles' Belmont arena receives final state approval
A TSA checkpoint at Long Island MacArthur Airport Official: 'Suspicious' object disrupts LI checkpoint
Suffolk County police on Irving Street in Central Police: Man shot half brother in neck
Nassau County police said Kaliyh Johnson has been Cops: Man charged with arson in Hempstead fire
Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
As authorities investigate Jeffrey Epstein's death by suicide Epstein accuser files suit claiming she was raped
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search