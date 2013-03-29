Centenarian: Elynore Willey Brindley

Elynore Willey Brindley was born March 25, 1913. She attended Beaver College (now Arcadia University) for two years until the Great Depression, then worked in fashion. She married Stuart R. Brindley in 1936 and had two daughters. Elynore was widowed in 1986. She has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She lived for 13 years in Port Washington before moving to California to be near her youngest daughter. She lives in her own home and still drives locally to shop. She enjoys knitting infant hats for newborns at the local hospital. She celebrated her birthday with family.