Centenarian: Frances Candito

Frances Candito, born April 7, 1912, in Manhattan, is one of four children born to Almerinda and Domenico Mirabella. Frances married Martin Candito and had two children, Marjorie and Martin. Frances has eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was a seamstress who retired at 79, drove her car until she was 89 and crocheted until she was 95. She loved to dance at Roseland and the Apollo. She lives in Woodcrest Estates in Port Jefferson Station, where she enjoys playing bingo. She celebrated her birthday there at three parties with family and friends.

