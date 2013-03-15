Centenarian: Frank LoVerde

Frank LoVerde, born March 3, 1913, in Brooklyn, is the youngest of six children. As a young boy he delivered ice and worked for a telephone company. During World War II he served in the United States Army Air Forces from 1942 to 1945. In 1951 he married Frances M. Catania, now deceased. He was widowed after 56 years of marriage. He worked as a truck driver for the Metropolitan Tobacco Co. He has two sons, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He lived in East Meadow for 60 years before moving in February 2011 to Middle Island's Oak Hollow Nursing Center, where he enjoys interacting with his peers at daily recreation programs. He celebrated his birthday with a party at Oak Hollow with family.

