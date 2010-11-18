TODAY'S PAPER
Centenarian: Helyn Horn

HELYN HORN was born Nov. 4, 1904, in Jersey City. She grew up in Westfield, N.J. In 1927 she moved to Freeport, where she taught kindergarten and met her husband, Maurice Horn, now deceased. In 1933 they moved to Oceanside, where she has lived in her own home for 77 years. She taught kindergarten for 25 years in School 5 in Oceanside. Helyn loves to read and clip coupons. She has two children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She celebrated her birthday at home with her family.

Compiled by Darlene Gein

