Long Island

Centenarian: Ida Loprete

Ida Loprete was born Jan. 6, 1907, to Giuseppa and Guglielmo Guerra, and is one of nine children. She married Anthony Loprete, now deceased, and had four children, Salvatore, William, Josephine and Estelle. Ida has eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. According to her family, Ida is a very good cook, stays informed on current events and has a great sense of humor. Ida and Anthony owned an Italian restaurant in the 1950s and 1960s. When asked what her secret to her longevity is she said, "I've been exercising to the Jack LaLanne method for decades, eat healthy and stay out of the sun." She lives at St. Joseph's Guest Home in Huntington, where she celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

