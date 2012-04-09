Centenarian: Irene Schaublin

Irene Schaublin, neé Wagner, was born April 10, 1912, in Ridgewood, Queens. At 16, she worked as a bookkeeper. She wed Otto Schaublin in 1932 and moved to New Hyde Park. She was widowed in 1975. She has two children, a daughter, Irene Solomito, and son-in-law, Bill, of East Northport, and a son, Richard Schaublin, of Delray Beach, Fla. Irene has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the East Northport United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She lives in her own home with the help of her daughter and son-in-law, a homecare aide and neighbors.