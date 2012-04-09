TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Centenarian: Irene Schaublin

Print

Irene Schaublin, neé Wagner, was born April 10, 1912, in Ridgewood, Queens. At 16, she worked as a bookkeeper. She wed Otto Schaublin in 1932 and moved to New Hyde Park. She was widowed in 1975. She has two children, a daughter, Irene Solomito, and son-in-law, Bill, of East Northport, and a son, Richard Schaublin, of Delray Beach, Fla. Irene has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the East Northport United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She lives in her own home with the help of her daughter and son-in-law, a homecare aide and neighbors.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town officials have criticized the extension of Official who extended Malibu Beach deal retiring
New York State Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou, center, with Lawmakers urge abuse victims to come forward
NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola has won a Hospital wins grant to research Alzheimer's causes
Police said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating Police: Eighth NYPD member commits suicide this year
Rich Klein, a former Massapequa Park resident, says Sex abuse victim from LI has chance to get justice
Physicist Peter van Nieuwenhuizen of Stony Brook University, SBU prof wins Breakthrough Prize for 'supergravity' work
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search