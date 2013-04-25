TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
Long Island

Centenarian: Jean A. Vergain

Print

Jean A. Vergain was born March 26, 1909, in Saint-Didier-de-Formans, France. He came to the United States in 1933 and lived in Manhattan. He moved to Lindenhurst in the early 1950s where he met and married his wife, Henriette. After being widowed in 1988, Jean retired, spending time enjoying his many hobbies and watching sports, especially hockey. He also enjoys visiting with friends. He celebrated his birthday at home, surrounded by friends and neighbors.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

About 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Forecast: Snow, wintry mix expected overnight
Police at the crash scene on the Southern Police: Multiple injuries in Southern State crash
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd man charged in friendly fire shooting
CPA Anthony Basile working with Perry Vascellaro of LIers react to federal tax code changes