Centenarian: Jean A. Vergain

Jean A. Vergain was born March 26, 1909, in Saint-Didier-de-Formans, France. He came to the United States in 1933 and lived in Manhattan. He moved to Lindenhurst in the early 1950s where he met and married his wife, Henriette. After being widowed in 1988, Jean retired, spending time enjoying his many hobbies and watching sports, especially hockey. He also enjoys visiting with friends. He celebrated his birthday at home, surrounded by friends and neighbors.

