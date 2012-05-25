Centenarian: Lillian Allen

TODAY'S PAPER
Lillian Allen was born May 28, 1912, in Brooklyn. According to her family, Lillian is proud of her Slovenian heritage. Of her five siblings, one survives, her brother, Dr. Robert Sbaschnig, of Florida. Lillian married Harold Allen (now deceased) and had two children. Lillian was raised in Ridgewood, moved to Cambria Heights after she was married, and then to Leisure Village in Ridge. She lives at Maria Regina Health Facility in Brentwood where she enjoys phone calls, pinochle, Scrabble, bingo and visits from her family, especially her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She celebrated her birthday with family.

