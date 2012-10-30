Centenarian: Lillian Stile

Lillian Stile was born on Oct. 3, 1907, in Brooklyn to Mary and Fortunato Magnifico and had three brothers and five sisters. She was married to Vincent Stile for 45 years before being widowed. They lived in Bay Ridge and on Shelter Island, where she was an avid golfer and bridge player. She worked at Dorothy Gray cosmetics, AT&T and assisted her husband with his dental practice. Her major accomplishments were learning to drive a car and to play golf. She celebrated her birthday at Sunrise Senior Living in Glen Cove with her sister, Gloria, nieces Linda, Nancy and Carol and many friends. Mayor Ralph Suozzi presented Lillian with a citation. Lillian enjoys entertaining with her renditions of "Cella Luna" and "You Are My Sunshine."