TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
Long Island

Centenarian: Lillian Stile

Print

Lillian Stile was born on Oct. 3, 1907, in Brooklyn to Mary and Fortunato Magnifico and had three brothers and five sisters. She was married to Vincent Stile for 45 years before being widowed. They lived in Bay Ridge and on Shelter Island, where she was an avid golfer and bridge player. She worked at Dorothy Gray cosmetics, AT&T and assisted her husband with his dental practice. Her major accomplishments were learning to drive a car and to play golf. She celebrated her birthday at Sunrise Senior Living in Glen Cove with her sister, Gloria, nieces Linda, Nancy and Carol and many friends. Mayor Ralph Suozzi presented Lillian with a citation. Lillian enjoys entertaining with her renditions of "Cella Luna" and "You Are My Sunshine."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Eugene Sherrod, 40, of Central Islip, leaves the Police: Man shot half brother in neck
Sysco Corp., a food distributor with annual revenue Food service giant Sysco buys Holtsville company
Nassau County police said Kaliyh Johnson has been Cops: Man charged with arson in Hempstead fire
Mark Kimes, 53, of Moriches, was charged with Cops: Music teacher charged with sex abuse
As highway superintendent, Richard Baker oversaw the maintenance Town highway chief resigns after 4 months on job
David and Kim Sanders, who own dance studios Phone scams are on the rise, cops and utility warn
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search