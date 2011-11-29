Centenarian: Louise Wasilevitch

LOUISE WASILEVITCH, née Zaitz, was born Oct. 29, 1911, in New Jersey to parents who immigrated to America from Czechoslovakia and Russia. Louise was raised in Brooklyn but spent a few years in Russia as a child. She worked for London & Lancashire Co. in Manhattan before marrying Julius Wasilevitch in 1937. They had two daughters, Alice, and Susan (who died in 2007). They moved to Greenlawn in 1954 and enjoyed traveling around the world. Louise loved to sing and performed on the radio. She was married for 58 years before being widowed. She was a Girl Scout leader, played golf, sang in the Presbyterian church choir and enjoyed gardening, painting and crafts. After she was widowed in 1995, she moved to East Northport and joined two senior groups. Louise lives with Alice and son-in-law Chuck Anderson in Stony Brook. Louise is a Yankees fan, enjoys reading, cryptograms and counted cross stitch. She keeps in contact with relatives in Slovakia through the Internet and with letters. She has three granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren who call her Nana Lou. She celebrated her birthday with family and friends at Healy's Inn in Greenlawn.

