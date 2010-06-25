Centenarian: Lucy McKie of Stony Brook

Lucy McKie, nee Emanuele, was born June 9, 1910, in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. She married Salvatore Perniciaro in 1929 and had three children: Vincent, August (now deceased) and Salvatore. Lucy was widowed after 39 years. In 1977, she wed David McKie and was widowed after 26 years. She has eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and two daughter-in-laws, Florence and JoAnn. Lucy takes care of her finances, appointments and supermarket shopping. An active member of Stony Brook Seniors and Over 50 Club at St. James Church, she lives in Stony Brook and Lighthouse Point, Fla. Lucy celebrated her birthday with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. James Church in Setauket and at Miller Place Inn.