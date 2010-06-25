TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long Island

Centenarian: Lucy McKie of Stony Brook

Luck McKie turned 100 years old on June

Luck McKie turned 100 years old on June 9. Photo Credit: Handout

Print

Lucy McKie, nee Emanuele, was born June 9, 1910, in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. She married Salvatore Perniciaro in 1929 and had three children: Vincent, August (now deceased) and Salvatore. Lucy was widowed after 39 years. In 1977, she wed David McKie and was widowed after 26 years. She has eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and two daughter-in-laws, Florence and JoAnn. Lucy takes care of her finances, appointments and supermarket shopping. An active member of Stony Brook Seniors and Over 50 Club at St. James Church, she lives in Stony Brook and Lighthouse Point, Fla. Lucy celebrated her birthday with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. James Church in Setauket and at Miller Place Inn.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Physicist Peter van Nieuwenhuizen of Stony Brook University, SBU prof wins Breakthrough Prize for 'supergravity' work
Emergency personnel at Hempstead Lake State Park pond Car found in Hempstead pond may be stolen, police say
The Neighborhood Country Market in Nassau is working Nonprofits bringing fresh produce to LI delis
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN backs Chris Cuomo after LI confrontation
Rich Klein, a former Massapequa Park resident, says Sex abuse victim from LI has chance to get justice
Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are Police: Eighth NYPD member commits suicide this year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search